Cyclothon held to mark World Sight Day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Oct: As part of World Sight Day celebrations, a Cyclothon was held in the state capital on Sunday. The event was organised by Drishti Eye Institute, in partnership with e-Rotary Club, Dehradun Cycling Club, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Dehradun, and a newspaper.

The rally was flagged off by the Chief Guest, Amit Kumar Sinha, IG, Uttarakhand Police. The participants included doctors of the IMA, Fitness Group of Doctors, Red Riding Group from Rishikesh, Dehradun Cycling Club and more.

The riders, wearing t-shirts and caps sporting the theme for this year’s World Sight Day – Love Your Eyes – cycled from Drishti Eye Institute, Subhash Road, to Shahenshahi Ashram and back to the starting point.

Drishti Eye Institute’s Director Dr Gaurav Luthra highlighted the importance of fitness for a healthy body. “One hour of outdoor time every day – either jogging or cycling or badminton or whatever you enjoy under the open skies – can actually keep you and your eyes free of various ailments.”

World Sight Day is held annually on the second Thursday of October to spread awareness on the global issue of eye health that can be managed or addressed if dealt with timely through an eye exam. This year it was observed worldwide on 14 October.