Day 4 of “Ninaad 2025” brims with Culture of Himachal Pradesh & Assam

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 4 Oct: The celebrations marking the Uttarakhand State Foundation Day continue to be filled with the vibrant colours of Himalayan cultures. On the fourth day of the festival at the Himalayan Culture Centre, Garhi Cantt, the morning session came alive with the hues of Himachal Pradesh and Assam.

The programme began with lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Madhu Bhatt, Chairperson of the Uttarakhand Literary and Cultural Council, and Ashish Kumar, Deputy Director, Directorate of Culture.

The artists of the Saraswati Sur Samiti from Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, opened their performance with a devotional hymn to Lord Shiva. Their captivating presentations of folk songs and dances kept the audience thoroughly engaged.

Flavours of Assamese Culture

The highlight of the morning session was the Assam Randhali Group. Their devotional Krishna Vandana dance and the lively Bihu performance filled the atmosphere of the Himalayan Culture Centre with the essence of Assamese culture.

Traditional instruments such as the Mihu dhol, various bamboo wind instruments, and distinctive attire like the mekhela shawl drew great admiration from the spectators.

Group leader Nava Malika expressed gratitude to the Uttarakhand Department of Culture for organising the event. Madhu Bhatt, Chairperson of the Council, felicitated the guest artists with souvenirs and shawls.

Himalayan Haat — A Taste of the Himalayas

The Himalayan Haat stalls have become a hub of cuisine and handicrafts at the festival.

Sunita Soni from Bhoram, Hamirpur district, Himachal Pradesh, arrived with women of the Anmol Self-Help Group, serving the traditional delicacy Siddu.

Made of wheat flour, Siddu is both nutritious and light, stuffed with lentils, walnuts, or other dry fruits, and served with walnut chutney. The lentil version is savory, while the dry fruit one is sweet. Every visitor to the Haat stops at this stall to taste it.

Panel Discussion — “Theatre in the Himalayas”

In the second session of the day, a discussion was held on “Theatre in the Himalayas”.

Eminent theatre personalities Shreesh Dobhal, Dr Ajay Kumar, and Dr Ehsan Baksh, associated with the National School of Drama, participated in the dialogue.

The discussion focused on the current state of theatre in Uttarakhand and emphasized expanding theatre workshops and festivals.

Speakers suggested that theatre should be introduced as a subject in schools and colleges so that the younger generation understands its significance and the dedication it requires.

The panellists also answered questions from the audience about various aspects of theatre.

‘Ninaad 2025’ Archive Gallery Preserves the Legacy of the Uttarakhand Movement

This year’s Uttarakhand State Foundation Day celebrations, “Ninaad 2025”, beautifully blend emotion and history. Organized with a fresh vision, the event has truly proved its meaning.

While the campus resonates with the colorful heritage of the Himalayan states, the memories of the Uttarakhand statehood movement add depth and nostalgia to the celebration.

At the Himalayan Culture Centre, the Department of Culture and the State Archives have curated a Photo-Archive Gallery that brings to life the memories of the statehood struggle. The gallery displays photographs, documents, and correspondence from the challenging days that laid the foundation for Uttarakhand’s creation.

Rare images of rallies, demonstrations, and strategic meetings during the movement are featured, along with letters exchanged between leaders of the United Struggle Committee for a Separate State and the then Uttar Pradesh and central governments.

Newspaper reports and editorial articles trace the intellectual journey of the movement, clearly showing that it was not merely a geographical demand but a struggle for identity, dignity, and self-determination.

Ashish Kumar, Director of the State Archives, explained that the gallery was created under the inspiration and vision of Director General Yugal Kishore Pant, so that the State Foundation Day serves not only as a celebration but also as a moment for reflection.

Experts Manoj Jakhmola, Vinod Singh Panwar, Jagdish Bora, and Sushil Kumar are guiding visitors through the technical aspects of document preservation and the importance of archival materials.

This initiative offers not just an opportunity to view history but also inspires awareness about preserving it for future generations.

Overall, the Archive Gallery of “Ninaad 2025” stands as a heartfelt tribute to the memories of the Uttarakhand Movement and a meaningful effort to connect upcoming generations with their roots—where images of struggle continue to shine as enduring sources of inspiration.