STF arrests wildlife smuggler in Haridwar, recovers elephant task

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 4 Nov: The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a wildlife smuggler in possession of an elephant tusk from the Bugawala area in Haridwar district.

The accused has been identified as Ghulam Hasan alias Shamsher, a 35-year-old resident of Daulatpur Hazratpur village under Bugawala Police Station, Haridwar.

According to STF officials, the team acted quickly and caught the accused from a road near Budhva Shaheed village on the Bihari Garh–Haridwar route. During the search, the police recovered one elephant tusk, about 22 inches long, 9 inches round, and weighing 2.4 kilograms, from his possession.

STF Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bhullar said that the WCCB, Delhi, had informed the STF about illegal wildlife trade happening in the area. Acting on the tip-off, the STF developed the information through its local sources and conducted the operation successfully.

The elephant tusk and other body parts of elephants are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, and trading in such items is a serious crime. A case has been registered against the accused at Bugawala Police Station under the Wildlife Protection Act.

SSP Bhullar added that a detailed investigation is underway. If any other people are found involved in the smuggling network, strict action will be taken against them. The STF is also coordinating with the Forest Department for further inquiry.

The STF has appealed to the public to report any information about wildlife smuggling to the nearest police station or contact STF Uttarakhand at 0135-2656202. The STF said it will continue its action against wildlife smugglers to protect innocent and voiceless animals.