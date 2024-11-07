Deepak Kumar chairs meeting with district-level officials

Uttarkashi, 4 Nov: Deepak Kumar, Secretary Sanskrit Education, Census, and Program Implementation Department, chaired a meeting with district-level officials in the district headquarters to review the compliance of Chief Minister’s announcements, the progress of resolving public grievances through the CM Helpline, and the implementation of various government schemes.

Kumar is on a two-day visit to Uttarkashi district, starting today. Upon reaching Uttarkashi, he held a meeting with officials in the NIC conference hall, where he emphasized that government officials must regularly visit villages, inspect schemes, and ensure effective resolution of public issues. He also instructed the organization of multi-purpose camps in rural areas to provide services from various departments, as well as facilitate the submission of application forms for eligible individuals under various schemes.

The Secretary stressed the importance of raising awareness about cyber frauds and cybercrimes, calling for education and police departments to organize awareness programs in schools. He also highlighted the need to focus on tourism and horticulture in the district, pointing out that these two sectors hold significant potential and must be developed to keep the district at the forefront.

During the review of livelihood enhancement and self-employment schemes, Deepak Kumar suggested identifying the top ten and bottom ten self-help groups (SHGs) based on business performance. This initiative would help encourage and boost the business activities of self-help groups. He also recommended that the government-published ‘Meri Yojana’ booklet, which provides information on state-run development schemes, be distributed to every village.

The Secretary also reviewed the progress of various programs, including MGNREGA, Jal Jeevan Mission, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, and the progress in making roads pothole-free.

District Magistrate Dr Mehrban Singh Bisht provided updates on the ongoing development works, the implementation of CM’s announcements, and the handling of public complaints via the CM Helpline.

The meeting was attended by Chief Development Officer SL Semwal, Additional District Magistrate Raja Abbas, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Dunda Dev Anand Sharma, and other departmental officials.