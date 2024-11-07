DM asks AIIMS admin not to charge for treatment of Almora bus accident victims

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Nov: Several victims of the Almora bus accident are being treated at AIIMS in Rishikesh. In compliance with the instructions of the Chief Minister, District Magistrate Savin Bansal has directed the AIIMS administration not to levy any charge on the families of the injured for treatment or investigations. He stated that medicines, diagnostic tests, and treatment would be provided free of charge. The District Magistrate also stated that any costs incurred by the AIIMS administration will be borne by the district administration. Additionally, the District Magistrate has instructed the SDM of Rishikesh to coordinate with the families of the injured and ensure their full cooperation in facilitating free treatment.