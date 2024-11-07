Missing girl remains untraced in Mussoorie

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 5 Nov: A 16-year-old girl has been missing from here for the last 8 days, due to which the girl’s parents are making the rounds of the police station. The parents are inconsolable. The police have been unsuccessful in finding the girl, so far.

The parents said that, on 29 October, their 16-year-old girl was returning home from a computer institute and suddenly disappeared from near the Mussoorie petrol pump. They tried a lot to find the daughter but was not successful, after which they filed a missing report at the Mussoorie police station on 2 November. The girl studies in Mussoorie Girls Inter College. They are afraid that someone may have lured her away or some anti-social element may have kidnapped her and something untoward may have happened to her. They have appealed to the police and the government to help them find the girl.

Mussoorie police said that a case has been registered regarding her disappearance and continuous efforts are being made to find the girl. All the CCTV cameras near the girl’s institute and the petrol pump are being checked. So far, no clue has been found. The girl did not use a phone, so they are facing difficulty in tracing her location. The girl’s friends have also been questioned but no positive answer has been received from them. The police have formed a team to investigate the matter and are hoping to be successful in their endeavour.

Social workers Rakesh Thakur and Sudhir Dobhal urged the police to form a special team to find the girl as soon as possible.