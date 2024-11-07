Nobel Laureate Prof David J Wineland to deliver online lecture at Govt PG College, Ranikhet

By Our Staff Reporter

Ranikhet, 5 Nov: The Bhaktivedanta Institute, known for its work in bridging science and spirituality, has partnered with Government PG College, Ranikhet, as a Knowledge Partner under the leadership of Dr Bharat Pandey, Coordinator of the Science Popularisation Cell, to host an inspiring lecture by Nobel Prize-winning physicist Prof David J Wineland. Titled “My Journey of Discovery”, the online event is scheduled for 17 November at 9:00 a.m.

Prof Wineland, awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2012 for his pioneering work in quantum computation and ion trapping, will discuss his groundbreaking journey in quantum science. The lecture is set to inspire students, faculty, and researchers by exploring Prof Wineland’s discoveries and insights.

Prof Pushpesh Pandey, Principal, Government P.G. College, Ranikhet, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership, saying, “Collaborating with the Bhaktivedanta Institute as a Knowledge Partner to host a Nobel Laureate like Prof Wineland reflects our commitment to bringing world-class scientific learning opportunities to our students. This is a wonderful chance to motivate them toward careers in science and research.”

Dr Bharat Pandey has been instrumental in promoting science education, both, at Government PG College, Ranikhet, and previously at SBS Government PG College, Rudrapur. In Rudrapur, he led workshops like “Anatomy of Scientific Paper Writing” and practical training sessions in Hydroponics. He also arranged educational tours to institutions such as the Centre Institute of Aromatic and Medicinal Plants and the Uttarakhand Council for Biotechnology, offering students firsthand experience with cutting-edge research. Now in Ranikhet, Dr Pandey continues his mission to popularise science through seminars and workshops, such as a recent workshop on Hydroponics and Soilless Farming, which featured Dr Sumit Purohit from the Uttarakhand Council for Biotechnology. Through the Science Popularisation Cell, he encourages students to engage in scientific presentations and discussions, fostering a curious and research-oriented mindset. Reflecting on the upcoming event, Dr Pandey stated, “This collaboration as a Knowledge Partner is a unique opportunity for our students to connect with groundbreaking scientific ideas and learn from Prof Wineland’s extraordinary journey in physics.”