Govt to adopt Shivani, orphaned in Almora accident: Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today announced that the government will adopt and take care of Shivani, who had lost her parents in the bus accident that occurred yesterday in Salt Tehsil of district Almora. He shared this information on his X Account today.

Dhami stated that the bus accident that occurred yesterday in Marchula, Almora, has deeply shocked the people. He added that during this difficult time, the government has resolved to take responsibility for the care and education of Shivani, who lost her parents in the accident so that she can move forward in life and fulfil her and her parents’ dreams.

Dhami also added in his post that he expresses his deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this tragic incident. As a Mukhya Sevak and a member of the family, he understands this pain. It is the duty of all concerned to unite in such difficult times and provide all possible help to the affected families and contribute towards stabilising the lives of the accident victims and their families.