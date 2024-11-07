25th Governing Body Meeting of the Organic Products Council held

Dehradun, 5 Nov: The 25th Governing Body meeting of the State Organic Products Council was held at the Kisan Bhawan under the chairmanship of the state’s Agriculture Minister, Ganesh Joshi, who is also the President of the Organic Products Council. The meeting focused on various proposals related to the development of organic farming and personnel matters.

During the meeting, approval was granted for the creation of 67 new positions to strengthen the existing framework of the Organic Products Council. A proposal to provide insurance coverage for the council’s staff was also approved. Furthermore, the council agreed to prepare and present an integrated project on organic farming development to the state government.

The meeting also gave its approval to enhance the state-level organic farming training facilities, specifically by strengthening the Organic Agriculture Training Centre in Majkhali, Almora. Additionally, a proposal was passed to digitize records related to organic farming and to engage service provider agencies for carrying out various tasks proposed by the council.

The council also received approval to extend its operations beyond the state and to seek funding from the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund. The meeting was conducted by the Managing Director of the Organic Products Council.

Present at the meeting were officials from various departments including Agriculture, Sericulture, Aromatic Plants Center, Medicinal Plants Center, Pantnagar University, and the state Agriculture and Horticulture Departments. Additionally, the three nominated members: Girish Chandra Baluni, Surendra Kumar Pant, and Gopal Upreti were also present. During the meeting, they also visited the stalls displaying organic products set up by the Organic Products Council.