5th Edition of VoW ITI NATYA: An Ode to Theatre

By Dr Tania Saili Bakshi

Dehradun, 20 Apr: With the aim of cultivating a refined appreciation of theatre as an art form and examining its interplay with community, culture, tradition and society, Young Indians (Yi) Dehradun Chapter, in association with CII and Valley of Words International Literature and Art Festival, announces the upcoming 5th edition of Iti Nāṭya—the theatre vertical of VoW, dedicated to nurturing an understanding of theatre techniques and the subtleties of performance among school students.

Over the years, the initiative has witnessed enthusiastic participation from leading schools across Dehradun, Haridwar and Mussoorie, establishing itself as a meaningful and impactful platform. For the 2026 edition, the theme is “Dashāvatāra”—the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu— symbolising cosmic balance, evolution, and the eternal interplay between chaos and renewal. This special edition holds added significance as it coincides with the tenth year of the Valley of Words Festival, creating a poetic alignment of ten years, ten avatars, and ten visions of renewal and courage.

Being hosted at the Gambhir Singh Auditorium, Survey of India, Rajpur Road, the event promises to bring together the finest young performers from ten premier schools of the city: Presidency International School, Maa Anandmayee Memorial School, Core International School, St Kabeer Academy, Jaswant Modern School, Doon Global School, Mount Fort Academy, The Oasis, Universal Academy and Him Jyoti School. Each school brings its unique voice and energy, promising a rich tapestry of performances that blend tradition, innovation, and imagination.

Curator of the event, Shalini Rao highlights, “As Valley of Words (VoW) steps into its landmark 10th year, it marks a luminous decade of stories, scholarship, and young voices shaping India’s cultural imagination. Iti Nāṭya 2026 commemorates this milestone through the evocative theme of Dashāvatāra—the ten incarnations of Vishnu.”

A distinguished jury will adjudicate the performances, offering invaluable feedback and encouragement to these budding artists. The event will commence at 9 a.m. sharp, welcoming guests, educators, and art enthusiasts to witness the next generation of storytellers in action on 26 April, 2026.

Puneet Wadhwa, Chapter Chair, Yi Dehradun states, “We are proud to continue the collaboration between Young Indians and VoW – Valley of Words for Iti-Natya, now entering its 5th year. What started with just 5 schools has today grown to a strong participation of 10 schools, reflecting the growing impact of this initiative.” He added, “Over the past few years, watching school students perform beautifully in Sanskrit, English, and Hindi has been truly inspiring. Despite the challenges along the way, the support of the VoW team has made this journey remarkable, and we look forward to another wonderful edition this year.”

Iti Natya is more than just an inter-school theatre competition—as Festival Director, Sanjeev Chopra puts it, “It is a celebration of dreams taking shape on stage, of stories that demand to be told, and of a generation that dares to imagine, perform, and inspire. Let the applause resound not just for the performances but for the passion, perseverance, and promise of every student who steps into the spotlight.”

Come join us as young minds create magic!