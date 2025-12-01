Defence Minister Rajnath Singh bid farewell from Mussoorie by Minister Joshi

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 29 Nov: Sainik Kalyan Minister Ganesh Joshi today bid farewell to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Polo Ground, Mussoorie, extending his best wishes as the Defence Minister departed for New Delhi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh returned to Delhi after participating in various programmes held in Mussoorie.

On this occasion, Sainik Kalyan Minister Ganesh Joshi felicitated Defence Minister Rajnath Singh by presenting him with a shawl and a memento as a gesture of respect. He said that Uttarakhand is not only the land of the Gods (Devbhoomi) but also the land of the brave (Veerbhoomi), and the soldiers from this state have always displayed exemplary courage and valour in the service of the nation.

Minister Joshi stated that under the guidance of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the nation’s defence preparedness and welfare initiatives for soldiers have been consistently strengthened. He added that Rajnath Singh shares a special bond with Uttarakhand and expressed hope that the state will continue to receive his support, particularly in matters related to soldiers’ welfare.

Those present on the occasion included Municipal Council Chairperson Meera Saklani, Mandal President Rajat Agarwal, Mohan Petwal, Satish Dhaundiyal, Arvind Semwal, and several others.