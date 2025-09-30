Dehradun Admin holds public hearing, resolves 101 complaints on the spot

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 29 Sep: The Dehradun District Administration conducted a public grievance redressal programme (Janata Darshan) at the District Collectorate Auditorium here today. The public hearing session was today chaired by Additional District Magistrate (ADM Admin) Jai Bharat Singh, as per the instructions of District Magistrate Savin Bansal.

A total of 101 complaints were submitted by the citizens who had travelled from remote and rural areas, raising concerns ranging from illegal encroachment on private land, unresolved land disputes, domestic violence, blocked irrigation channels, flood protection measures, electricity bill waivers, financial assistance, and compensation for disaster-related damages. A majority of these grievances were addressed and resolved on the spot itself.

In this regard, District Magistrate Savin Bansal today reiterated that all departments need to treat public grievances with utmost seriousness and ensure their resolution on a priority basis. He further stated that strict enforcement action would be taken against any instances of encroachment brought to the administration’s notice.

Among the cases heard was that of a woman from Nashville Road who sought waiver of her electricity bill and reinstallation of her power connection. She narrated her hardship, explaining that her husband was addicted to intoxicants and failed to support the family or the children’s education. Her electricity connection had been disconnected due to non-payment, and she was working as a domestic help to educate her children. The Executive Engineer of UPCL was instructed to investigate and provide necessary relief.

Chaman Lal, a 70-year-old differently abled resident of Kargi Grant, complained that despite his name being recorded in the land documents, a co-shareholder was harassing him and denying him rightful ownership. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) was directed to look into the matter. Another complaint was received claiming that illegal plotting and the closure of an irrigation canal in Ganeshpur Karbari was affecting agricultural land. The Tehsildar was asked to submit a report immediately. A long-pending land dispute in Doiwala Tehsil, unresolved since 2014, was also raised, and the SDM was instructed to resolve it within three months.

Women from the Saraswati Jagriti Self Help Group reported that a loan of Rs 5 lakhs had been fraudulently taken from the Cooperative Bank using their identity documents without their knowledge. The Assistant Registrar of Cooperatives was directed to investigate the matter. In a separate complaint, allegations were levelled against Sarv Microfinance India Association and Doon Samriddhi Nidhi Ltd for colluding to embezzle members’ funds. The complainants were advised to file a case in the Magistrate Court with supporting evidence so that further action can be taken.

A 74-year-old resident of Tapovan Enclave reported that his son was refusing to provide maintenance and was coercing him to sell a portion of his private land. The SDM, Sadar, was asked to intervene and resolve the issue. Tilak Singh Rana, a senior citizen from Harbanswala, appealed for waiver of a large water bill, stating that he had not used any water and had only taken the connection for future construction.

A complaint regarding loud noise from a gym situated amidst residential houses in Vikasnagar, causing distress to elderly and ailing residents, was taken up, and the Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority along with the Circle Officer Police were directed to take immediate action. The SDM was also asked to act swiftly on a complaint about illegal felling of green mango trees and the unauthorised establishment of a factory in Rampur Kala Gram Panchayat. Smart City Project officials were instructed to repair a damaged sewer line on Haridwar Road caused during construction activities. The Irrigation Department was asked to prepare a proposal for flood protection works in Gaurimaafi Gram Panchayat. The Tehsildar was directed to investigate a complaint against the outgoing Gram Pradhan of Misraj Patti for constructing a wall on the main road and obstructing public access.

Several other issues were raised during the hearing, including complaints of encroachment of agricultural land by land mafias in Cantt area, denial of possession of a plot in Ajabpur despite full payment, problems related to land demarcation and registration, and removal of illegal encroachments.

Among those present at the grievance hearing were ADM (Admin) Jai Bharat Singh, SDMs Apoorva Singh and Kumkum Joshi, District Development Officer (DDO) Sunil Kumar, Chief Education Officer VK Dhaundiyal, District Programme Officer Jitendra Kumar, District Probation Officer Meena Bisht, Tehsildars Satendra Dev and Vivek Rajouri, along with other senior officials from various departments.