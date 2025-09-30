RSS Centenary Celebration held in Mussoorie

By SUNIL SONKER

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 29 Sep: Mussoorie’s Picture Palace grounds reverberated with patriotism on Sunday as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh organised a grand centenary celebration to mark its 100-year journey. Hundreds of RSS volunteers participated in the event. Local citizens and social workers also participated in large numbers. Volunteers gathered in uniform and demonstrated their strength. Patriotic songs and cultural performances moved the audience.

Rajkumar Matale of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was present on stage as the Chief Guest. The event was presided over by Sameer Shukla.

Matale delivered a historic and emotional speech, stating that the RSS’s objective is not merely to build an organisation, but to elevate Mother India to its ultimate glory. This journey is not about fame, but about dedication to the nation.

Matale said that this journey, initiated by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in 1925, had entered its fourth phase. He explained that the Sangh’s fundamental objective is to build a united India by uniting all sections of society, awakening cultural consciousness, preserving moral values, duties, and traditions, and fostering personality and nation-building through daily shakhas. He said that the Sangh’s focus is not on individuals, but on Mother India. “We work for the nation’s progress, not for our own fame.”

Rajkumar Matale, referring to terrorist attacks like the one in Pahalgam, said that there are four types of people in society: the protectors who sacrifice their lives for the nation; the ordinary, who live quietly; the best, who guide society; and the destructive, who work against the nation. The country needs the best, who take India forward with valour and perseverance.

Matale added that the daily branches of the Sangh are not just a place of gathering, but the thoughts, behaviour and values of the members are moulded there in the interest of the nation. He said, “Every branch is a lamp that brings light in the darkness. The branch is a temple of national consciousness.”

The programme also discussed the “Five Changes” initiated by the Sangh to bring about comprehensive change in society: social harmony, strengthening the family system, restoring moral values, and environmental protection, along with a sense of national duty.

Matale recalled the thoughts of great men like Swami Vivekananda, Maharishi Aurobindo, and Dr Hedgewar. He said that the dream of making India a world leader is now being realised.

Sameer Shukla, who presided over the programme, said, “We work neither for fame nor for power. Our job is to organise every Hindu, make Indians aware of their duties, and make Mother India glorious.”

On this occasion, BJP Mandal President Rajat Agarwal, Mohan Petwal, Arvind Semwal, Municipal Chairperson Meera Saklani, OP Uniyal, Manoj Riyal, Vijay Bindwal, Suman Nautiyal, RP Kothari, Jagjit Kukreja, Gud Mohan Rana, Pradeep Sigroha, Anil Goyal, Virendra Rawat, Gambhir Panwar, Vijay Ramola, Rajendra Rawat, Pawan Kumar, and many others were also present.