13 persons arrested for gambling, Rs 1.17 lakh recovered

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 29 Sep: Doon Police have arrested 13 people for gambling illegally in Tyuni. Police also recovered Rs 1,17,020 in cash and three decks of playing cards from them.

The police said they received information that some people were gambling inside a shop belonging to Atal Maheshanand. Acting on the tip, a police team raided the shop and caught 13 men playing cards and betting money.

During the raid, the police found cash spread on a sheet on the floor. The amount included Rs 1,01,300 in Rs 500 notes, along with other smaller notes, making a total of Rs 1.17 lakh.

All 13 accused were arrested on the spot. They have been identified as Rohan Singh, Ravindra, Kamaljeet, Shyam Singh, Sachin, Mohan Sataik, Jagdish, Satish Sharma, Ramesh, Ramesh alias Rithu, Sunil, Bhanu Sharma, and Hemraj.

A case has been registered against them under the Gambling Act at Tyuni Police Station. The arrested men include residents of Dehradun as well as Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

Police said strict action will continue against illegal activities in the district as per the directions of SSP Dehradun.