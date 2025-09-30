Temporary bridge collapses near Premnagar, no casualties reported  

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 29 Sept: A temporary bridge set up on Hume pipes near Premnagar collapsed on Monday morning, creating panic among local residents.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. According to reports, the bridge near Nanda Ki Chowki in Premnagar was completely damaged.

A crowd of local people gathered at the site after the news spread. Authorities said the collapse was caused by strong water flow overnight, which eroded the sand around the pillars. Additionally, heavy vehicles and a dumper crossing the bridge contributed to the damage.

The collapse led to long traffic jams in the Premnagar area, causing delays for school students and office workers. Departmental officials reached the site soon after receiving information about the incident.

Officials have assured that repair work will begin soon and that safety measures will be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.