Doon witnesses heavy rain post monsoon, more rain predicted

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 29 Sep: Uttarakhand’s weather witnessed a sharp reversal this morning as Dehradun witnessed a sudden and intense downpour, following a week of uninterrupted sunshine. The shift in the weather conditions was visible last night when the sky became overcast with clouds, and this culminated in heavy rainfall during the early hours today. The rain resulted in a noticeable drop in temperature. Several areas in the state capital, including Clock Tower, Rajpur Road, and EC Road, also suffered waterlogging and the life came to a standstill due to waterlogging till the rains lasted.

CS Tomar, Director, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Centre, confirmed that Dehradun witnessed two to three hours of significant rains but also added that no major alert or warning has been issued for heavy rainfall. He further shared that similar weather conditions are likely to prevail in districts such as Pithoragarh and Bageshwar. He further stated that although the Monsoon has officially withdrawn from Uttarakhand, sporadic rainfall of moderate to high intensity may continue in various parts of the state throughout the week. He emphasised that while the duration of rainfall is expected to reduce gradually, the intensity of the rain observed today was notably high.

It may be recalled that the monsoon season in Uttarakhand usually spans 15 June to 15 September. Rainfall occurring before 15 June is classified as Pre-Monsoon, while precipitation after 15 September falls under the Post-Monsoon category. This year, the Monsoon arrived a few days later than usual, suggesting that its withdrawal may also have been delayed. A dry spell in the interim has further extended the Post-Monsoon phase, resulting in unexpected weather activity.

According to the Meteorological Department, although the Monsoon has formally exited the region, minor weather disturbances may still be observed in isolated pockets, which are categorised as Post-Monsoon phenomena. The Department has indicated that there is no significant atmospheric instability at present that would necessitate a major alert or warning. However, moderate to intense rainfall may still occur in select areas, particularly following prolonged dry conditions, as was evident by today’s showers.