Gov reviews development schemes, law and order situation, in Haridwar

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haridwar, 29 Sep: During his visit to Haridwar, today, Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) held a meeting with district administration officials at the Dam Kothi to review ongoing development projects, law and order, and public welfare initiatives in the district.

The Governor said that Haridwar is a city of faith, devotion, and rich cultural heritage, where millions of devotees arrive throughout the year to participate in various religious and spiritual events. Therefore, special attention must be paid to maintaining cleanliness and public arrangements in the city. He stressed that Haridwar should not only be known for religious tourism but also be recognised across the country and the world as a clean, safe, and well-developed city.

The Governor directed the officials to prepare a long-term development plan for Haridwar so that religious tourism, infrastructure, and public facilities can be further strengthened in the coming years.

He also reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Kumbh Mela and emphasised the need for a concrete and well-coordinated action plan in advance. The Governor congratulated the district administration for the successful management of the Kanwar Yatra and said that employees and officers who performed excellently should be felicitated and encouraged.

Expressing concern over the issue of drug abuse, he instructed strict action against those involved in the illicit trade and called for collective efforts from all sections of society to realise the vision of a “Drug-Free Uttarakhand”.

The Governor further stated that the involvement of ASHAs, Anganwadi workers, Red Cross volunteers, and ex-servicemen should be ensured in the implementation of public welfare schemes and other initiatives.

District Magistrate Mayur Dixit presented detailed information on the ongoing development projects and schemes in the district, while Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Dobhal apprised the Governor of the current law and order situation and security arrangements. Other administrative officials of the district were also present on the occasion.