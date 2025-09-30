Dhami flags off Rath to deliver Social Welfare schemes in rural U’khand

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 29 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Social Welfare Multi-Purpose Camp Rath from his Camp Office, here, today.

On this occasion, the CM stated that the chariot would tour rural areas of the State for 125 days, carrying the benefits of Central and State welfare schemes to the poor, needy and deprived sections of society through 240 multi-purpose camps to be held during this period across the state.

The CM also emphasised that these camps would provide on-the-spot resolution of issues at the Gram Panchayat and Block levels, thereby ensuring that beneficiaries in villages directly receive the intended support.

Dhami also directed all District Magistrates to ensure timely disposal of beneficiary schemes and services during the camps with the active participation of senior district officials. He underlined that the initiative would bridge gaps in service delivery and bring governance closer to the people.

Also present on the occasion were Vice Chairman of the Social Welfare Monitoring Committee Deshraj Karnwal, Vice Chairman of the Mati Kala Board, Shobharam Prajapati, and former MLA Pranav Champion and several other dignitaries.