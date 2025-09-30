Gov inaugurates Seminar on ‘Recent Advancements in Panchkarma’

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haridwar, 29 Sep: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) inaugurated an International Seminar on ‘Recent Advancements in Panchkarma 2025’ at the Rishikul Campus of Uttarakhand Ayurved University here today.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Arun Kumar Tripathi, Additional Secretary Vijay Kumar Jogdande, Patanjali Yogpeeth Vice Chancellor Acharya Balkrishna, Seminar Chairman Prof KK Sharma, along with eminent Panchkarma experts, scientists, and researchers from reputed institutions across the country, were among those present.

In his address at the inaugural ceremony, the Governor said that, at a time when the entire world is struggling with lifestyle-related diseases, stress, and environmental challenges, this conference based on Panchkarma is highly relevant. It not only offers an opportunity to evaluate ancient healing traditions through a scientific lens but also aims to elevate them to global standards. He added that the solutions to many global health challenges lie within Ayurveda and Panchkarma.

The Governor stated that Panchkarma therapy has been continuously evolving in the modern era. Many institutions are integrating it with modern technologies and innovative herbal formulations. Modern equipment and specialised protocols are being used to enhance the effectiveness of treatments. He emphasised that the time has come to validate Panchkarma at the international level through evidence-based research and clinical trials. “We must strengthen our ‘Make in India’ and ‘Healing in India’ brand value,” he said, while inviting people from around the world to come to India and adopt Uttarakhand as a clinical wellness destination.

Additional Secretary (AYUSH) Vijay Kumar Jogdande said that integrating Ayurveda with modern science would further enhance its global relevance. In his address, Acharya Balkrishna said that Ayurveda is being firmly established with great confidence. He highlighted the importance of Langhana (fasting), which plays a significant role in preserving both culture and health. “Food shapes the mind, and the mind drives action, therefore food must be wholesome. True strength lies not in physical power but in the strength of one’s inner being,” he said.

Vice Chancellor Prof Arun Kumar Tripathi added that Panchkarma is the core essence of Ayurveda, and Uttarakhand holds immense potential in the Panchkarma and wellness sector. During the programme, a research compilation souvenir was released. On this occasion, the Governor also honoured Prof KK Sharma, Head of the Panchkarma Department, with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his 37 years of outstanding service and contributions.