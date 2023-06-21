Dehradun has special place in my life: Shriya Saran

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun , 20 Jun: Participating in a discussion during the Amar Ujala’s Samvad Uttarakhand Programme at a local hotel here yesterday, Actress Shriya Saran said that Dehradun holds an important place in her life . She also reminded the audience of her association with Haridwar having lived there for over a decade. She said that it is an emotional moment for her to be here. There are many memories. This is homecoming for her. There is a story hidden in every street. It is obvious that the person who has passed through the world, understands it more.

‘Drishyam’ fame actress also reminded that she is a Kathak dancer besides being an actor. She advised the youth to watch classical dances and promote them. About herself, she asserted that she will like to encourage classical dances. She said that when she was studying in Delhi, she used to also work in a blind school. She had started a spa where visually impaired staff had been hired. While claiming that the Governments are doing a lot, but people also need to pay a little more attention to social work. But this is something people often forget to do. She called upon the people to be more sensitive towards the underprivileged and specially enabled persons. She also recalled that she used to hear singer Kailash Kher’s song ‘Ek Parinda’ a lot during her struggle period.