Dehradun Literature Festival Kicks Off Its 5th Edition

Dehradun

Dehradun

Literature

Festival

its

5th

edition

festival

literature

The(DDLF) marked the beginning oftoday at Doon International School, Riverside campus. The three-day literary extravaganza was inaugurated with a lamp-lighting ceremony by Kailash Satyarthi, DGP Ashok Kumar, Gurcharan Das, DS Mann, Samraant Virmani, and Randhir Arora.The‘s first day commenced with the national release of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi’s book ‘Why Didn’t You Come Sooner?’ by celebrated author Ruskin Bond and Director General of Uttarakhand Police Ashok Kumar. During the occasion, Ruskin Bond was also presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award by DDLF and DGP Ashok Kumar. The occasion, which was attended by an esteemed gathering of literary enthusiasts, marked a significant recognition of Bond’s extraordinary contributions to the world of

The day commenced with an enlightening session titled ‘Bachpan Bachao – Saving & Guiding Childhood’ featuring social reformer & author Kailash Satyarthi and Ashok Kumar. The insightful conversation shed light on the critical issue of child protection and guidance.

Addressing the audience during his session, Satyarthi said, “Compassion is not a tiny or delectable emotion; it is the answer to most of the problems. I am not a politician or a preacher, but I strongly believe that all the religions in the world were born out of compassion. This is the time to globalize compassion, and India is the place to lead the way. When we say ‘I love you’ to someone, there is a difference between just saying it and living by it. Compassion is an inherent quality, it can be enhanced with time but cannot be imbibed into someone.”

“Kailash Satyarthi is a true hero, a Nobel Prize winner, and a beacon of hope in the fight against child labor. His work is commendable, and we, the Uttarakhand Police, stand united in our mission, Operation Mukti, to free every child from the shackles of child labor,” said DGP Ashok Kumar.

The first session was followed by another thought-provoking session on ‘Another Sort of Freedom’ by Gurcharan Das and Milee Ashwarya. This session provided attendees with a fresh perspective on the theme of freedom.

During the session, Gurcharan Das shared valuable insights on life’s purpose, urging individuals to explore their passions. He said, “Find something that you really like, which will give your life a purpose. Most of us stumble on what we like doing, and it is really important to listen to our heart closely.”

He also shared his experience working in a US factory and the eye-opening moment when his mother pointed out social disparities. He also discussed the challenges he faced due to color discrimination during his days in the United States.

The inaugural day of the festival culminated with another session by Dr Sanjeev Chopra and Dr Indu Pandey.

Sharing his insights on the commencement of DDLF, Founder and Producer of DDLF, Samraant Virmani, said, “The 5th edition of the Dehradun Literature Festival has kicked off with remarkable energy and engaging discussions. We are thrilled to offer an exceptional lineup of speakers and sessions, and we anticipate that this year’s festival will continue to enrich and inspire our audience.”

The second day of DDLF will feature renowned speakers such as Dr Mark Aldridge, Mona Verma, Pramath Raj Sinha, Swapna Liddle, Wasim Barelvi, Lisa Ray, Nayab Midha, Dr Manhiri Prabhu, Dr Ruby Gupta, and many more. The festival is set to be a literary and intellectual feast, bringing together diverse voices and perspectives.