UNFF Director purchases Silk Products made in Doon

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 27 Oct: Today, United Nations Representative and Director Secretariat United Nations Forum on Forests (UNFF) Dr Juliette Biao and other representatives, during their twoday visit to Uttarakhand, met officials at the Silk Park Building of the Co-operative Silk Federation in the capital Dehradun.

Information about various works and products of the Federation was discussed with the employees and discussions were held with the officials regarding the activities being carried out by the Silk Federation. Dr Biao praised the schemes run by the Federation for tribal and other weaker sections of people and inspected the products being prepared in the weaving workshop in Silk Park. She has rich experience in the fields of industry, agriculture and forestry. She did complex management work in Africa, Latin America, etc. for more than 32 years, in which she worked in the field of environment and gender equality. Juliette has the distinction of being the first woman forester in West Africa. She has pioneered unprecedented initiatives including participatory management of protected areas.

After the visit, the UN representative also purchased various types of silk clothes manufactured in Dehradun from the retail store of Doon Silk. She praised the quality of the silk clothes manufactured in Dehradun.

On this occasion, Managing Director Anand Shukla, Pradeep Kumar, Manager Matabar Kandari, Tax Engineer Ankit Khati, Anil Dobhal, Darshan Singh, Neha Khati and other departmental officers were present.