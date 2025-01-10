Dehradun Police continues awareness drive against drugs

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun , 9 Jan: Dehradun Police , following the instructions of the Director General of Police , Uttarakhand, is working hard to fight drug abuse in society. Awareness programs are being held in different areas of the city to educate people about the dangers of drugs . These programs aim to involve everyone in the fight against drugs and encourage people to stay away from harmful substances. During the events, people were asked to support the police in removing drugs from society. They were also given pamphlets with information about drug abuse. Everyone present took an oath to avoid drugs and help others do the same.