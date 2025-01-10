Dehradun Police continues awareness drive against drugs

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 9 Jan: Dehradun Police, following the instructions of the Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, is working hard to fight drug abuse in society. Awareness programs are being held in different areas of the city to educate people about the dangers of drugs. These programs aim to involve everyone in the fight against drugs and encourage people to stay away from harmful substances. During the events, people were asked to support the police in removing drugs from society. They were also given pamphlets with information about drug abuse. Everyone present took an oath to avoid drugs and help others do the same.
Several activities were also conducted in various police stations in Clement Town. A seminar was held at Lovedale Academy with teachers and students. They were informed about drug abuse and encouraged to report drug-related problems to the police. In
Premnagar Police Station a rally was organized with MBBS students of Subharti Medical College. Posters and slogans were used to spread awareness, and pamphlets were distributed. In Nehru Colony Police Station a session was held at Shivlok Colony Railway Ground where local residents pledged to support the anti-drug campaign.