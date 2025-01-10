Dehradun-based Artist Smrity Lal shines at Spandan Star Events’ 138th Art Exhibition

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mumbai, 9 Jan: Artist Smrity Lal, celebrated for her vibrant oil and acrylic works inspired by nature, participated in the prestigious 138th edition of Spandan Star Events’ art exhibition held at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, from 5 to 8 January.

The event, a grand platform showcasing the best of Indian and international art, witnessed a remarkable display of creativity and talent. Smrity Lal’s captivating artworks drew significant attention, with two of her paintings being acquired by art collectors from London, marking yet another milestone in her career.

“It was an honour to exhibit alongside such incredible talent and to connect with art enthusiasts from around the world. I’m thrilled that my paintings have found a new home in London, further spreading the essence of my vision,” said Smrity Lal.

The exhibition celebrated artistic diversity, featuring established and emerging artists. Smrity Lal’s participation added a unique dimension to the event, with her works resonating deeply with the audience.

This exhibition comes as a significant precursor to the upcoming launch of Smrity Lal’s art catalogue, commemorating the 20th anniversary of her renowned Tanshi Arts studio.