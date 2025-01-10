Chief Minister inaugurates newly built ‘Van Chetna Centre Sports Stadium’ in Chakarpur

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

KHATIMA (US NAGAR), 9 Jan: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a programme in Chakarpur, Khatima, today, where he inaugurated the newly constructed ‘Van Chetna Centre Sports Stadium’, which has been built at a cost of Rs 1615.62 lakhs.

The Chief Minister congratulated the residents of the area on the inauguration of the stadium and shared that, in 2017, as the MLA of Khatima, he had announced the construction of the stadium. However, due to several obstacles, the work could not be completed during his tenure as MLA. But as the Chief Minister of the state, he has had the privilege of inaugurating it, which he considered his good fortune. He stated that this stadium would provide a platform for the youth of the area to showcase their talents and elevate the pride of Khatima and the entire state at national and international levels.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the newly built stadium is equipped with modern facilities, including grounds for basketball, football, volleyball, kabaddi, and more. In addition, a hostel for players and a multipurpose hall for indoor activities have also been constructed. The upcoming National Games will feature the Malkhamb competition at this stadium. He believed that hosting the National Games would increase the interest and enthusiasm for sports among the youth of the region.

The Chief Minister further mentioned that sports are crucial for the physical and mental development of the youth, as well as for promoting qualities like discipline, teamwork, and resilience. He noted that, since the beginning of his tenure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid a strong foundation to promote sports culture through initiatives like ‘Khelo India’ and ‘Fit India Movement’. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is reaching new heights in the sports sector and establishing a unique identity on the global stage.

The Chief Minister assured that under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, the state government is continuously working to promote sports culture and encourage athletes. The government is providing various benefits such as government jobs for national and international medalists, free training and education for players in residential sports colleges, and sports scholarships as part of the new sports policy. The Chief Minister also highlighted initiatives like the Chief Minister’s Sports Development Fund, the Chief Minister’s Athlete Incentive Scheme, and the Chief Minister’s Emerging Athlete Scheme to support young athletes.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government has also taken steps such as providing 4% reservation for athletes and doubling the prize money. He revealed that the state is planning to set up a sports university that will provide world-class training and facilities to athletes. He expressed confidence that Uttarakhand is emerging as a land of sports, in addition to being known as the land of gods and warriors. The 38th National Games will be held in Uttarakhand from January 28, and this time, the games will be organised on the theme, ‘Green Games.’

The Chief Minister assured the public that the National Games would not only be historic but would also establish Uttarakhand as a world-class destination for sports. He mentioned that Khatima holds a special place in his heart, as it is where he began his journey of public service. He acknowledged that the energy and inspiration he draws from the people of Khatima are immeasurable.

The Chief Minister also mentioned several important steps taken by the state government to strengthen health, education, drinking water, and infrastructure in Khatima, including the construction of the Gadarpur and Khatima bypasses, a new high-tech bus stand, widening and reconstruction of roads connecting Khatima with other areas, and more. He assured that there would be no shortage of efforts in the development of the state and Khatima.

During the event, the Chief Minister interacted with the Malkhamb players, appreciated their talents, and encouraged them.

Present at the event were Khatima MLA Bhuvan Chand Kapdi, Minister of State Anil Kapoor Dabu, BJP District President Kamal Jindal, former MLA Dr Prem Singh Rana, former Minister of State Rajpal Singh, Vivek Saxena, Girish Joshi, Bhairav Datt Pandey, Jeevan Dhami, Kailash Chandra, Amit Pandey, District Magistrate Nitin Singh Bhadauria, Senior Superintendent of Police Manikant Mishra, Sports Director Prashant Arya, and other dignitaries.