72-member team departs from U’khand for Youth Festival

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 9 Jan: On the occasion of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, a 72-member team from Uttarakhand has departed to participate in the 28th National Youth Festival, which will be held in Delhi. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Minister of Youth Welfare Rekha Arya flagged off the bus carrying the team.

The National Youth Festival will take place from 10 to 12 January at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. Various cultural and intellectual events will be held during this festival, with teams from all states of the country participating. A team of 72 talented youth from Uttarakhand is representing the state at this prestigious event.

Minister Rekha Arya mentioned that the team includes youth proficient in music, folk dance, writing, debate, and other fields, who will participate in various cultural and intellectual events. She expressed confidence that the team’s performance at the national level will be outstanding, as they have been preparing for a long time. The minister wished the team success and hoped they would secure the first position at the event.

On this occasion, Special Secretary Amit Sinha, SK Jayaraj, Ajay Agarwal, and other senior officials were also present.