“Capacity-Building is journey from fundamentals of research to advanced methodologies”

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 9 Jan: The third day of the 12-day capacity-building programme, jointly organised by Doon University and IIT Roorkee, with sponsorship from ICSSR New Delhi, was a day of intellectual enrichment and hands-on learning for the participants. The day’s sessions centred on building foundational and advanced research methodology skills through engaging lectures and activities.

The morning session, led by Prof Pankaj Madan from Gurukul Kangri, Haridwar, delved into the fundamentals of Research Methodology with a focus on qualitative research techniques. Prof Madan engaged participants through dynamic activities such as focus group discussions and ethnographic methods. To provide a hands-on experience, he divided participants into three distinct roles: masters, observers, and executives, ensuring an interactive and collaborative learning environment. His approach enabled participants to grasp the nuances of qualitative research in an engaging manner. Dr Sudhanshu Joshi, the course director, concluded the morning sessions by extending a vote of thanks to Prof Madan for his thought-provoking session.

The post-lunch session was conducted by Prof Vinay Sharma from IIT Roorkee. Prof Sharma’s session, centred on reflexive methodology, bridged the gap between foundational research concepts and advanced methodologies. His presentation emphasised crafting effective research questions, defining field concepts, and structuring robust research processes. Participants gained valuable insights into aligning research objectives with field realities and understanding the significance of a solid research foundation. Dr Rajesh Bhatt, School of Social Sciences, concluded the day’s proceedings by expressing gratitude to Prof Vinay Sharma for his enlightening session, which added depth to the participants’ understanding of academic research. The third day of the programme demonstrated the organisers’ commitment to fostering a comprehensive understanding of research methodologies, preparing participants for impactful academic and professional endeavours. Dr Prabhat Kumar thanked all participants and resource persons for their participation.