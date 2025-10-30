Dehradun to host Ekta Padyatra on 31 Oct to mark Sardar Patel’s Birth Anniversary

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 29 Oct: The 150th birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India and emblem of national unity, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, will be celebrated with great fervour and patriotic pride in Dehradun district. To mark this historic occasion, a massive ‘Ekta Padyatra’ (Unity March) and associated programmes covering nearly 8 kilometres will be organised on 31 October. The march will begin at 7:30 a.m. from the statue of Vallabhbhai Patel at Clock Tower and culminate at Shaheed Sthal (Martyrs’ Memorial), Cheed Bagh. The march is aimed towards reinforcing the ideals of unity, security, and fraternity.

In preparation for the event, Chief Development Officer (CDO) Abhinav Shah convened a meeting of all line departments at the Vikas Bhavan auditorium here today. On this occasion, he stressed on the importance of ensuring maximum public participation and instructed that invitation letters be dispatched to public representatives and dignitaries without delay. He stated that the Ekta Padyatra is open to all citizens who wish to participate voluntarily. Special directives were issued for the involvement of educational institutions, NSS, NCC, PRD volunteers, sportspersons, ex-servicemen, Anganwadi workers, members of NULM, and Self-Help Groups affiliated with various departmental schemes.

The CDO further instructed the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) to deploy ambulances equipped with life-saving medicines along the route of the Padyatra. The District Supply Officer (DSO) was directed to arrange for light snacks and refreshments, while the General Manager of District Industries was directed to ensure the availability of tricolour flags. The Chief Horticulture Officer has been directed to arrange the flowers and the garlands, and the Transport Officer has been assigned the responsibility of managing vehicular logistics. The Chief Education Officer was instructed to organise debates and essay competitions in schools and colleges on the life and legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, along with administering pledges for a ‘Self-Reliant India’ and a ‘Drug-Free Youth’. The SP (Traffic) was directed to ensure smooth traffic management along the designated route of the Padayatra.

Deputy Director of My Bharat, Monika Nandal, informed that Ekta Padyatras spanning 8 to 10 kilometres will be organised at three locations in every district to commemorate Patel’s anniversary. The first such Padyatra in Dehradun district headquarters will take place on 31 October, followed by similar grand events in Vikas Nagar and Doiwala by 25 November.

Among those present at the meeting were Nodal Officer and SDM Harigir, Project Director DRDA Vikram Singh, District Development Officer (DDO) Sunil Kumar, CMO Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma, Chief Education Officer VK Dhaundiyal, DSO KK Agarwal, Deputy Director My Bharat Monika Nandal and District Programme Officer Jitendra Kumar.