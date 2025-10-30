Trailer of film on saving Himalayan forests released on banks of Ganga

Garhwal Post Bureau

Rishikesh, 29 Oct: On the occasion of the world-famous Ganga Aarti at Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh, Swami Chidanand Saraswati Maharaj and Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati launched and unveiled the trailer of the action-adventure Hindi feature film, “DFO Diary Forest Warriors”, based on the campaign to save the Himalayas and its forests.

Releasing in theatres nationwide on 31 October, “DFO Diary Forest Warriors” is a world-class cinematic experience of the silent fight to save the forests of Uttarakhand from fire.

Dehradun-based director Mahesh Bhatt explained that this episodic Hindi film, inspired by the martyrs who extinguished the Binsar forest fire in 2024, is based on forest fires and many related true events. To give the film a realistic feel, the events were acted out by forest department officials and villagers from the area.

Earlier, at the Parmarth Niketan headquarters, Swami Chidanand Saraswati Maharaj released the poster for the film’s song “Raahi O Raahi” and released it online for a worldwide audience. Padma Shri awardee Kailash Kher’s mesmerising voice adorns this song. True to its title, “Raahi O Raahi”, the song depicts Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s stay in Uttarakhand and his journey to discover the place where he wrote Geetanjali.

The trailer launch in front of thousands of devotees present at a grand, divine, and international puja ceremony on the banks of the Ganga River, and millions of viewers online, is an unprecedented experience for Hindi cinema. In addition to providing an international platform for the film, the Swami also suggested that this educational film be made compulsory in schools while speaking to director Mahesh Bhatt.

Taking a cue from the film, the Swami also encouraged the group to pledge to plant a sapling every Diwali. Present on the occasion were Acharya Deepak Sharma, Manager RA Tiwari, Sushma Bhardwaj, Sanjay Maithani, and media advisor Vikash Kumar from the film team.