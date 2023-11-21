Dehradun to host its maiden Golf League

By Tania Saili Bakshi

Dehradun, 19 Nov: Boasting several golf courses, Dehradun has now made it onto the golfing map. The Dehradun Golf League, a groundbreaking initiative led by Sumeru Bahuguna, Dharmendra Bohra, Captain Sanjay Gandhi (Retd) and Honorary Committee Member Colonel Rajat Sharma set the ball rolling with the aim to, “elevate the profile of golf in the picturesque landscapes of Uttarakhand, starting with its inaugural edition in Dehradun this December, and to foster unity among golfers from diverse backgrounds”.

In a significant step towards its inaugural season, an auction was held led by the League Founder Sumeru Bahuguna. Ten teams, Avatara Stingers, Doon Riders, Fairway Fighters, Original Doon Riders, R&A Tigers, Sultans of Swing, Team Pestle Weed, UK Eagles, Uttarakhand Achievers and Vishranti Hospitality consisted of 9 golfers, each. The teams showcased a mix of Team Owners, Premium Players, and Auction Picks, made for a dynamic and competitive field engaged in intense bidding to secure their preferred players.

Fueled by a virtual notional purse of Rs 2 Crores per team and featuring an auction pool of 51 players, notably, Sumeru Bahuguna, with a handicap of 3, garnered the highest bid at Rs 91 lakhs from the R & A Tigers.

With the 10 teams now locked in, each comprising a roster of 9 skilled golfers, the course has been set for a remarkable season of golf at the prestigious FRIMA Golf Course starting early December. This first-of-its-kind League promises an enthralling convergence of skill, strategy, and sportsmanship in the upcoming Dehradun Golf League and make it an annual event not only in Uttarakhand but also the country’s golfing calendar.

The Dehradun Golf League will commence with Three Qualifying League Rounds in round-robin match play format on 2 December, 10 December, and 17 December. The top five teams out of the ten will qualify for the Finals on Christmas Eve – 24 December.

The winning team will be awarded a Grand Prize trophy, with each golfer receiving gold medals and giveaways, while the runners-up will be presented with silver medals.

The Dehradun Golf League extends a warm invitation to amateur golfers to be a part of this grand endeavour, promoting the sport and nurturing inclusivity across the enchanting landscapes of Uttarakhand.