Dehradun Warriors, Rishikesh Falcons win opening matches

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN , 27 Sept: The Men’s Uttarakhand Premier League 2025 began on Saturday with exciting matches for cricket fans. Dehradun Warriors and Rishikesh Falcons won their opening games in the tournament.

In the first match, Dehradun Warriors faced the defending champions, USN Indians, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Batting first , the Warriors scored 162 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs.

Sagar Rawat played an important innings, scoring 38 runs from 23 balls, and Harshit Paliwal added 28 runs from 16 balls. In reply, the USN Indians could score only 146 for 9. Vanshraj Chauhan scored 38 runs for the Indians, but it was not enough. Sagar Rawat was named the Player of the Match.

In the second match, Rishikesh Falcons played against Tehri Titans. Tehri Titans batted first and struggled, scoring 112 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Rishikesh Falcons chased the target easily, reaching 113 runs for 2 wickets in just 12.2 overs.

Abhyuday Bhatnagar scored 39 runs, and Poorvansh Dhruv played an important innings. Jagmohan Nagarkoti took 3 wickets for 13 runs and was named Player of the Match.

Both teams started their campaigns strongly, and fans can look forward to more exciting matches in the Men’s Uttarakhand Premier League 2025.