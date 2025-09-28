Gaurav Luthra’s talk on iStent at Drishti hospital hailed at eye conclave

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 27 Sept: At the recently held AIOS Opthalamologists conclave in Amritsar, Gaurav Luthra, Head – Refractive & Cataract surgery, Drishti Eye Institute, Dehradun, captivated an audience of ophthalmologists with a live demonstration of the latest advancement in Glaucoma treatment: the iStent. This cutting-edge procedure, known as Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) combined with robotic laser assisted cataract surgery, was deferred live streamed from the Drishti Eye Institute, allowing practitioners from across India to witness this groundbreaking surgical technique in real-time.

Dr Luthra’s presentation focused on the iStent MIGS procedure, which is revolutionizing the way Glaucoma is managed. The iStent is a small, stent-like device that is implanted in the eye to help drain fluid and lower intraocular pressure, a critical factor in managing Glaucoma. The procedure is minimally invasive, which means it typically results in faster recovery times and fewer complications compared to traditional Glaucoma surgeries.

Istent helps glaucoma patients, who are on multiple eye drops, come off their medications as many patients tend to miss their Glaucoma medications which lead to progression and loss of sight. Glaucoma medications can be expensive, and often cause allergies and they must be used for lifetime. Istent also protects patients from loss of sight because Glaucoma is a progressive disease and with time it keeps getting worse. So, stent delays the progression of the Glaucoma and prolongs good quality of vision for Glaucoma patients.

The AIOS conference, a significant event in the ophthalmology calendar, included a series of deferred live surgery sessions, aimed at disseminating advanced new surgical techniques to both seasoned ophthalmologists and trainees. Such sessions are pivotal for the education and training of healthcare professionals, enabling them to observe and learn from the techniques employed by their peers.