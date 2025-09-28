Gaiety Theatre, Three Arts Club celebrate Devanand’s 102 birth anniversary in Shimla

Garhwal Post Bureau

SHIMLA , 27 Sept: The historic Gaiety Theatre came alive on Friday evening with a spellbinding production celebrating the evergreen legend, Dev Anand . Presented jointly by Three Arts Club and Katyayani, the programme transported the audience into the golden era of Hindi cinema.

Renowned theatre personality Sohaila Kapur and actor Nidhikant Pandey wove together engaging narratives from Dev Anand ’s life and cinematic journey, while Devanand Jha enthralled with live renditions of his timeless songs. The blend of storytelling and music created a nostalgic atmosphere, holding the audience captive throughout the performance.

A highlight of the evening was the cutting of a cake to mark Dev Anand ’s 102nd birth anniversary, adding to the celebratory spirit inside the grand Gaiety Theatre .

Guest of Honour Shrinivas Joshi, retired IAS officer, a senior resident of Shimla who began his theatrical journey with Three Arts Club , graced the occasion. Vandana Bhagra was also honoured for her invaluable help and support to Three Arts Club .

The show concluded with resounding applause, reaffirming the enduring charm of Dev Anand and the artistry of the performers who brought his legacy to the stage.