World Tourism Day: Waste Warriors launches Good Guest Guide

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 27 Sept: The Waste Warriors Society and Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB) jointly launched the Good Guest Guide, as a part of World Tourism Day celebrations. This unique travel guide provides practical tips for travelers to reduce waste, conserve natural resources, and support local communities. The guide has been developed with the support of the Airbnb Community Fund.

Tourism is a vital pillar of Uttarakhand’s economy and cultural identity. Every year, millions of travelers visit the Himalayas. Balancing tourism growth with environmental care has become the need of the hour. The Good Guest Guide aims to encourage travelers to adopt responsible practices that protect the fragile Himalayan ecosystem. Some of the highlights and insights of the event were : Practical suggestions – such as using reusable items, conserving water, respecting local traditions, and actively contributing to waste reduction. A Good Guest Checklist to help travelers plan more consciously and responsibly. The guide will be distributed across major tourist destinations, homestays, and digital platforms with the key message: “Carry not just luggage, but responsibility too.”

Abhishek Rohilla, Additional CEO, UTDB said, “Atithi Devo Bhava is a commendable initiative to promote responsible tourism. The Good Guest Guide will help tourists understand how they should conduct themselves during their visit and encourage them to become not just responsible travelers but also responsible citizens.”

Vishal Kumar, CEO, Waste Warriors Society said, “With the Good Guest Guide, we want travelers to experience the Himalayas with care and responsibility. The guide offers simple and practical steps that every visitor can follow. We are grateful to Airbnb and the Tourism Department for supporting this effort.”. Amanpreet Bajaj, Country Head, Airbnb India & Southeast Asia said, “At Airbnb, we believe that community-based solutions are the key to sustainable change. Supporting the Good Guest Guide through the Airbnb Community Fund reflects our commitment to empowering organizations like Waste Warriors , who are making a real impact on sustainable tourism and waste management in the Himalayas.”

This special launch event was held on Saturday at Fairfield Hotel,here, where the programme was graced by the mesmerizing traditional Jagar performance by Padma Shri awardee Basanti Bisht, who captivated the listeners with her soulful rendition.