Sanskrit Education secy meets Governor

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 27 Sept: Deepak Kumar, Secretary , Sanskrit Education , Census and Programme Implementation, Government of Uttarakhand, paid a courtesy call on the Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd).

At the outset, Kumar expressed gratitude to the Governor for approving the promotion panel related to the appointments made in 2010 at Uttarakhand Sanskrit University. The Governor sought information about the research initiatives being undertaken by the Programme Implementation Department on the Prime Minister’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Deepak Kumar clarified that following the approval, promotion benefits have already been granted in two departments, while the process in the remaining departments is underway and will be completed by next week.

Discussions were also held regarding the selection process for the new Vice-Chancellor of Uttarakhand Sanskrit University.