Bar Association to hold Anti-Drug rally on Oct 3

DEHRADUN, 27 Sept: The Bar Association of Dehradun will organize a rally against drugs on October 3. Justice Manjula Chellur, former Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court, will be the chief guest of the event.
Prior to the rally, the Bar Association will hold a press conference on Saturday at 12:30 PM at its office. President Manmohan Kandwal said the rally aims to spread the message of staying away from drugs and encouraging people to be responsible citizens.
He also emphasized that this is not a political rally, and the main goal is to fight drug abuse. The Bar Association has requested everyone to attend the rally and support the initiative.