Bar Association to hold Anti-Drug rally on Oct 3

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 27 Sept: The Bar Association of Dehradun will organize a rally against drugs on October 3 . Justice Manjula Chellur, former Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court, will be the chief guest of the event.

Prior to the rally , the Bar Association will hold a press conference on Saturday at 12:30 PM at its office. President Manmohan Kandwal said the rally aims to spread the message of staying away from drugs and encouraging people to be responsible citizens.