Doon Citizens Council presents awards to Class X toppers across city

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 27 Sept: The corridors of Doon International School resonated with pride and achievement on Saturday as the Doon Citizens Council, a body of prominent citizens and philanthropists in Dehradun working on social causes, organized its much-anticipated Academic Excellence Award Ceremony for Class X board toppers.

The ceremony brought together the brightest minds from across Dehradun’s educational landscape, including Brightlands School, Children’s Academy, DAV Public School, Delhi Public School, Doon International School City Campus and River Side Campus, Guru Nanak Academy, PM Shri Govt Girls Inter College, Scholars Home Sr Secondary School, Guru Ram Rai Public School – Race Course, Social Baluni Public School, St Kabeer Academy, Summer Valley School, The Asian School, and Vivekanand School. The event celebrated not just academic prowess but also the dedication of students who have consistently excelled in their scholastic pursuits.

The ceremony served as a beacon of inspiration for the academic community, highlighting the valley’s commitment to nurturing intellectual excellence. Lt Gen Jaiveer Singh Negi (Retd), known for his distinguished military service and contributions to education, graced the occasion as chief guest. His presence added gravitas to the event, inspiring young minds with his words of wisdom and encouragement. In his keynote address, Lt Gen Negi emphasized the importance of education in nation-building and character formation. He congratulated the award recipients and urged them to remain committed to their academic pursuits while developing strong moral values. Representatives from the Doon Citizens Council spoke about the organization’s commitment to promoting educational excellence in the region. The success of today’s ceremony reinforces Dehradun’s position as a prominent educational hub in northern India.

As the ceremony concluded with the distribution of Certificates of Excellence and trophies, the atmosphere was filled with hope and determination. The young achievers, armed with recognition and encouragement, appeared ready to take on greater challenges in their academic journey.