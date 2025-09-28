Mountain summit calls for unity, amity among Himalayan states

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 27 Sept: The two-day 12th Sustainable Mountain Development Summit (SMDS-XII), organized by the Integrated Mountain Initiative (IMI) at Doon University, concluded here with a call for unity among Himalayan states and for nature-friendly, participatory policies for sustainable development.

The second day of the summit focused on the challenges and solutions for sustainable development in the Himalayas, especially in the context of increasing disasters. The Mountain Legislators’ Meet (MLM), chaired by Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, featured discussions among legislators, scientists, and experts from various Himalayan states.

Ritu Khanduri highlighted the sensitivity of the Himalayan region and said, “We must involve local communities in policy-making and combine scientific knowledge with traditional wisdom to secure a prosperous future.” She also emphasized the need for coordinated research, innovations, and policies across Himalayan states.

Chief Guest, MP and former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, said that true development in the Himalayas should balance conservation of natural resources with the livelihoods of local communities.

Other speakers shared their insights on sustainable development in the region. Nabam Tuki spoke on scientific construction practices, while Munna Singh Chauhan stressed reviving traditional housing knowledge.

Anuradha Rana highlighted the shortage of safe land for housing, and Wangpang Konyak stressed integrating local knowledge into modern development. Tikender S Panwar urged a rethink of development priorities, saying extractive practices harm Himalayan communities.

The summit also included presentations by Durgesh Pant, Director General of UCOST, and environmentalist Ravi Chopra, who spoke on climate change and adaptation. Three parallel sessions were held, and an exhibition showcased local products, reflecting the cultural and ecological richness of the region.

Around 250 participants, including scientists, policymakers, social workers, students, and farmers from Himalayan states, attended the two-day summit, sharing knowledge and ideas for building a sustainable and resilient Himalayan region.