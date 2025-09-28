Graphic Era exhibits State’s unique cuisine, culture 

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 27 Sept: Graphic Era , a unique effort was made to connect the traditional culture of Uttarakhand with tourism. Students got a rare opportunity to experience the mountain state’s cultural diversity, traditional cuisines, and folk traditions. The occasion was World Tourism Day.

A workshop titled Meethu Pahaad was also organized. In this session, students learned how to prepare traditional Uttarakhand sweets like Ronth and Arsa in the traditional method. Their delightful taste and earthy aroma transported everyone straight to the mountain valleys.

The highlight of the day was Garhwali Food Festival showcasing Uttarakhand’s authentic spread such as Jhangora ki Kheer, Chaisu, Langde ki Sabzi, Thechwani, Kafuli, and red rice, which were a gourmet dream.

On the other hand, a special Seed exhibition highlighted the message of connecting Uttarakhand’s agricultural heritage with tourism. Environmentalist Vipin Jardhari, associated with the “Save Seeds Movement,” shared insights on traditional crops such as Naurangi, Pahadi Rajma, Mandua, and Jhangora, emphasizing the importance of preserving local agricultural traditions.

During the programme, Director of Utsav Group Rakesh Bhatt and renowned folk singer Reshma Shah created an enchanting atmosphere with melodious hill folk songs and jagar chants, transported the audience to Himalayan heights. Through folk songs and jagar, Bhatt brought alive the story of Uttarakhand’s famous Nanda Raj Jat Yatra, beautifully linking tourism with folk traditions.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, Chief Guest and tourism entrepreneur Captain Sarabdeep Singh said that if local people, the government, and the tourism industry come together, thousands of youth can find employment opportunities through tourism. Along with this, Uttarakhand will be able to shine globally for its rich culture , unique cuisine, and vibrant traditions. Pro-Vice Chancellor Santosh S Sarraf of Graphic Era Deemed University said that tourism is the backbone of Uttarakhand’s economy, and to strengthen it, sustainable development, strategic planning, and local participation are extremely important.