Dehradun’s leading diagnostics chain, Dr Ahujas’ Pathology & Imaging Centre, joins hands with Metropolis Healthcare 

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun , 5 Jun: Dr Ahujas ’ Pathology and Imaging Centre (DAPIC), the leading diagnostic chain in Dehradun , is pleased to announce its partnership with Metropolis Healthcare Group—India’s second-largest diagnostic chain—through a Business Transfer Agreement. This collaboration combines DAPIC’s strong regional legacy with Metropolis’ scientific and technological expertise to make high-quality, affordable advanced testing services more accessible across the state.

Currently, DAPIC operates two well-equipped, NABL-accredited laboratories and nine patient service centres in Dehradun , while Metropolis runs one laboratory and six centres in the city. Through this partnership, the combined network will be significantly strengthened, with plans to launch ~ 100 new centres over the next three years. This expansion will extend diagnostic services to 20-25 key towns across Uttarakhand, including Haridwar, Rishikesh, Roorkee, Nainital, Mussoorie, Almora, Rudrapur, and Khatima—bringing essential healthcare services closer to people’s homes.

Over the next year, DAPIC will leverage Metropolis’ portfolio of over 4,000 diagnostic tests to double its current offerings. This includes introducing specialised tests in Gastroenterology, Nephrology, Neurology, Oncology, Women & Child Health, Infectious Diseases, and Molecular Diagnostics. These advanced tests, previously accessible only in metro cities, will now be offered locally—helping patients receive quicker diagnoses and improved clinical outcomes.

The partnership will also introduce a suite of customer-focused, technology-enabled services. These include doorstep sample collection, a user-friendly online booking and payment system, and an app-based logistics tracker for partner hospitals and laboratories. A dedicated Partner Management Portal will enhance visibility and profitability for DAPIC’s business associates. In addition, TruHealth™ wellness packages—tailored for younger, working-age individuals—will be made available to all existing DAPIC customers, encouraging a proactive approach to preventive healthcare.

Commenting on the collaboration, Dr Alok Ahuja, Founder of Dr Ahujas ’ Pathology & Imaging Centre , said: “At DAPIC, we’ve built a legacy of trust by staying rooted in clinical accuracy and community care. This partnership with Metropolis allows us to scale our vision and bring better services to more people across Uttarakhand. With the support of Metropolis’ technology and reach, we can now expand faster, offer more advanced tests locally, and improve affordability for our patients. Importantly, I want to reassure our partners, clinicians, and patients that I will continue to lead operations with the same commitment as always. Together, we will invest in automation, strengthen our teams through training, and upgrade our offerings to match the growing healthcare needs of the region—while preserving the personal touch that DAPIC stands for.”