Sensitivity towards environment is essential: Prof Surekha Dangwal

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Jun: Doon University organised a tree plantation drive on World Environment Day 2025 in its campus, here, today. The event was attended by Vice Chancellor Prof Surekha Dangwal, faculty members, administrative staff and students.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dangwal started the campaign by planting the first sapling and underlined the important role of educational institutions towards sustainable development. On this occasion, she called upon the university community to actively participate in environmental conservation, adopt sustainable daily practices and make collective efforts in the conservation and restoration of natural ecosystems.

More than two dozen native and flowering species of plants were planted in the campus. Faculty members, students and volunteers from various departments together made this campaign a success, reflecting a strong sense of environmental responsibility. The programme was coordinated by the School of Environment and Natural Resources (SENR) under the guidance of Professor and Dean Dr Surendra Singh Suthar.

Prof HC Purohit, Prof RP Mamgain, Registrar Durgesh Dimri, Dr Vipin Saini, Dr Archana Sharma, Dr Vijay Sridhar, Dr Vipul Goswami and many other teachers, staff and students also planted saplings. The ceremony concluded with the participants taking an oath to conserve biodiversity, reduce waste and adopt climate resilient activities.