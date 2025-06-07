Focus on SAF Technology at IIP World Environment Day celebration

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Jun: CSIR-IIP celebrated World Environment Day here, today, with the theme, “Ending Plastic Pollution”. Present were Air Vice Marshal KAA Sanjeeb and Wing Commander AS Sachan.

Hemant Kulkarni, Chief Scientist, in his opening remarks presented a brief overview of World Environment Day. He added that combating Plastic pollution requires a multipronged approach and lifestyle change to reduce plastic usage. In his welcome address, Dr HS Bisht, Director, CSIR-IIP, thanked the IAF for providing pivotal support for the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Technology. He strongly emphasised the need to adopt energy efficient technologies to reduce carbon footprint.

Chief Guest Air Vice Marshal KAA Sanjeeb lauded the work done by CSIR-IIP. He added that IAF has been extremely happy in collaborating with CSIR-IIP on SAF Technology. He also appreciated CSIR-IIP’s efforts on converting waste plastics to fuel technology. Sanjeev of Climate Change and Data Science (CCDS) Division introduced Paryavaran Express to the audience followed by a demonstration. Dr Sanat Kumar in his talk on “#Beat Plastic Pollution” gave an insightful and enriching overview of CSIR-IIP’s “Waste Plastic to Fuel” journey.

Then the Winners of Online Quiz Competition were felicitated. IIPians enthusiastically participated in a plantation drive which was supervised by Dr Sunil Kumar Suman. The event concluded with the vote of thanks proposed by Hemant Kulkarni, Chief Scientist and Head, SCDD, CSIR-IIP.