Kumaon Quest: GOC-in-C, Central Command, flags off Motorcycle Expedition

Garhwal Post Bureau

Pithoragarh, 5 Jun: Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, GOC-in-C, Central Command, flagged off the motorcycle expedition, “Kumaon Quest”, aimed at engaging the youth, promoting women empowerment and border tourism in the Kumaon Hills.

The nine-day expedition will navigate through the rugged and picturesque terrain of the Kumaon Sector, with focus to promote national initiatives such as the Agnipath Scheme, Join Indian Army and the Vibrant Villages Programme.

Led by a woman officer, the rally embodies the spirit of Nari Shakti, setting a powerful example of leadership, courage and inclusivity in the armed forces.

The expedition during its journey will undertake interactive sessions with NCC cadets offering career guidance and insight in Army way of life, felicitation ceremonies to honour Veer Naris and war veterans in the remote regions of Pithoragarh and Didihat, promote border and adventure tourism thereby supporting economic development in remote and rural areas.

The expedition is being conducted in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp Ltd, aimed at fostering national pride and social outreach.