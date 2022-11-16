Delegation meets Gov on Tribal Pride Day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Nov: On the occasion of Tribal Pride Day, a delegation of Tharu, Boxa, Jaunsari, Raji and Bhotia tribes of Uttarakhand met Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

During this meeting, the Governor wished everyone on Tribal Pride Day and the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda. He said that all the tribes are the nation’s pride; they make an important contribution to the conservation and promotion of cultural heritage. The Governor said that the rich cultural heritage of the tribal community makes everybody proud. Through their traditions, art and culture, tribal communities serve as an inspiration for all of us.

Lt-General Singh said that he had an old association with the people of the tribal community. Sharing his experiences during his service in the North Eastern States, the Governor said he had the opportunity to work among such people for a long time. He got a chance to know the culture and art of the tribal community very closely.

On this occasion, he received suggestions from all on the uplift and welfare of the tribals and assured all possible help. The Governor said that it is the responsibility of all to provide ample opportunities for the advancement of the tribal community and help them in their education and employment.

On this occasion, First Lady Gurmeet Kaur, Director, Tribal Welfare, SS Tolia, Additional Director Yogendra Rawat, etc., were also present.