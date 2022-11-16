Minister Ganesh Joshi reviews schemes of Rural Development Department

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Nov: Minister Ganesh Joshi held a review of the Rural Development Department at his Camp Office on New Cantt Road on Tuesday. During the meeting, Minister Ganesh Joshi received detailed information about the schemes run by the department from the officers.

Joshi reviewed the centrally funded schemes (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana- NRLMA Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Rural, Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana, Deendayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana) under the Rural Development Department and state funded schemes (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna, Mera Gaon Meri Sadak, Mukhyamantri Seemant Kshetra Vikas Yojana and Integrated Livelihood Support Project).

During the meeting, Minister Joshi ordered repair of the disaster-prone roads immediately and also asked the officials to improve the system and to work with mutual coordination. He said that after empowering women, now departmental officers have been directed to provide self-employment to men in the villages. Soon the ‘Chalo Gaon Ki Ore’ scheme would be launched in the state.

Joshi said that migration is a very big issue, for this, departmental officers have also been directed to prepare for the meeting to be chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami tomorrow. The idea of ​​consolidation and land survey will also be discussed.

Additional Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan, Secretary BVRC Purushottam, Additional Secretary Nitika Khandelwal and other departmental officers were present on the occasion.