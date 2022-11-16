Rajaji, Corbett National Parks open for tourists

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 15 Nov: The Chilla and Ranipur Gates of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve opened for tourists today. Rajaji National Park will now remain open for the entire season. The Dhikala Zone of Corbett also opened for the season, today.

Deputy Director of Rajaji National Park Kehkashan Naseem flagged off the Gypsies carrying tourists in the Park, this morning, to mark its opening. According to Naseem, jungle safaris will continue at Rajaji through Chilla and Ranipur gates till 15 June, next year, when the park will close for the monsoons.

In addition, the Dhikala Zone of the world famous Corbett National Park was also opened for tourists, today. This time however, the tourists will also be able to stay for the night. Local MLA Diwan Singh Bisht did the honours by cutting the ribbon and flagging off a Canter vehicle carrying tourists. The Corbett National Park also will remain open till 15 June and then will close for the monsoons and further till 15 November.

Park Director Dr Dheeraj Pandey said that, on the first day, tourists in Canter and Gypsy vehicles were flagged off and entered the Dhikala Zone of the park. Keeping in mind the convenience and safety of tourists, instructions have been given to the employees regarding the safety of wildlife. The park authorities also made it clear that action will be taken against those who violate the rules of the park. Every year, a large number of domestic and foreign tourists visit Corbett National Park. The tourists who left on the first day of the excursion appeared to be very excited. During the excursion, tourists enjoyed the natural beauty of the park as well as saw a variety of wildlife.

As per the information reaching here, Kalagarh Tiger Reserve (KTR), Forest Division, Lansdowne, also opened the Watanvasa Zone for tourists today. Tourists booking online only are being allowed to enter the Vatanvasa, Durga Devi and Dhangarhi gates. Tourists will be able to see tigers, leopards and other wildlife here.

The entrances of Vatanvasa, Durgadevi, Dhangarhi are presently closed for tourists. After the rains are over, these gates are reopened for tourists every year from November 15 after repairing the roads. As per Harish Negi, Assistant Conservator of Forests, the gate of Watanvasa Zone would be opened after the rituals and tourists would be allowed to enter. Tourists booking online will now be able to enjoy these tourism zones till June 15. The gates located at Kanda and Lohachaur have not been opened yet due to excess water in the area and due to poor condition of roads. The bungalows here have the facility of offline booking.