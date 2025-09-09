Democracies’ Hiccups

Democracies are being betrayed by corrupt and self-serving politicians. The uprisings witnessed in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and now Nepal have been the result of governments failing to deliver on even the basics required for people’s welfare. The struggle for power between and within political parties has been so all-consuming that it leaves neither time nor space for governance. Pakistan faces similar challenges except that the Army there is the puppeteer, exploiting the India factor to not only fool the people but also manipulate the politicians.

However, the response of each nation to such uprisings has differed, depending on the political maturity of the people. Sri Lanka has done better on that score, recovering from crises to relative normalcy quite quickly. One reason for this has also been the fact that neighbour India has not only kept clear of stirring the pot but also helped in the stabilisation process. Even in the case of Bangladesh, India has exercised considerable restraint despite the atrocities being inflicted on Hindus and other minorities in the midst of an upsurge in Islamic fundamentalism. It may be noted that Pakistan, on the other hand, is only too eager to fan the flames in a bid to open a new front against India. After all it has experienced in the past, it should know better.

In Nepal, India has played a positive role more than once in the past in stabilising the situation and bringing about consensus among parties. This is because there is another player, China, that has the communists as its proxies in the bid to increase its influence. The one thing that is common in all these disturbances is the dissatisfaction with politicians’ performance. Much of this can be attributed to an adherence to a feudalistic mindset and out-of-date ideologies.

The fast-changing modern world requires more of a pragmatic approach that has clear objectives and an understanding of how to achieve them. There has to be sincerity of purpose and a commitment to democratic functioning. The difficulties are many, given the history of the sub-continent, and it will take more than one generation to bring about the desired improvements. Politicians and parties need to be committed to play by the rules, no matter at what personal cost, because that provides the stability necessary for progress and reform. Importantly, nations must stay clear of becoming proxies in others’ conflicts, as that serves as a roadblock to their own progress.