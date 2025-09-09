Drugs allegedly served at late-night party, officials step back

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 8 Sep: A late-night party in the city has sparked major discussion and controversy. According to sources, several well-known personalities and political leaders attended the gathering. It is alleged that banned drugs were served at the event.

When higher officials received this information, a team was sent to raid the guest house. As the team entered, panic spread among the guests and organisers. Sources said a scuffle nearly broke out between the officers and the people present. The situation grew tense, but a senior officer intervened and calmed matters. After his involvement, the raid team had to withdraw, and the case was quietly closed.

Locals say the guest house is often used for VVIP functions and private parties. They also claim such events are not new. However, the absence of strict action, even after authorities were informed, has raised concern.

Sources believe that many influential people were present at the party, and this was why the matter was suppressed. Questions are now being raised about why the raid was stopped and under whose pressure the team had to step back.

So far, no official statement has been released by the administration. But city residents believe that if the truth had come out, several big names would have been exposed.