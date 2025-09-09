Olympus High School hosts Hindi Theatre & English Elocution Competitions

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 8 Sep: Olympus High School organised its Hindi Theatricalisation Competition and the English Elocution Competition within the school premises, here. The judges for both the competitions were Meenakshi Jain, Christina Gomez, and Nitish Nandkishore.

The programme began with lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the Managing Director, Kunal Shamshere Malla, Principal Jyoti Gupta, and Ruchi Saxena along with students.

In the Hindi Theatricalisation Competition, Rig House won the first position with their play “Talab Ka Rakshas”. Atharva House stood second with their play “Jadui Mukhauta”, while Yajur House secured third place with their play “Eidgah”.

In the English Elocution Competition organised for Classes IV and V, Saam House secured the first position in the Group Category, followed by Yajur House in second place and Rig House in third. In the Individual Category, Vedaan Singh Rana of Saam House won first place, Vivaan Singh Rana of Yajur House came second, and Akshima Dangwal of Atharva House stood third.

At the conclusion, Managing Director Kunal Shamshere Malla addressed the students, appreciated their efforts, and presented mementos to the judges. The event ended with a vote of thanks proposed by Primary Coordinator Shailja Hazarika.