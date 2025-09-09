2nd Uttarakhandi Film Awards ceremony to be held on 9 Dec

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 8 Sep: The Second Uttarakhandi Film Awards event was officially announced on Monday at a press conference, here. Award founder and president Vinod Gupta declared that the awards ceremony will take place on 9 December in Dehradun. He also announced that actor Hemant Pandey will serve as the brand ambassador for the awards.

Hemant Pandey said the aim of the event is to honour the talented artists of Uttarakhand who have contributed to films. He noted that making Garhwali or Kumaoni films is not easy, and such awards provide encouragement and recognition. He added that this platform will motivate filmmakers to produce more local films and help promote regional talent.

Gupta also announced that registrations for the awards are now open, with the last date set for 5 November. The announcement has generated excitement among artists across the state. The event is expected to celebrate the creativity and hard work of Uttarakhand’s filmmakers and actors.

Several respected artists, writers, and producers attended the press conference, including Pramod Shastri, Vaibhav Goyal, Ashoka Chauhan, Debo Rawat, Guru Charan Sadana, Mohit Didiyal, Rajiv Thapliyal, and many others.